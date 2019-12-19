The Indonesian province of East Nusa Tenggara ranks first as a must-visit tourist destination for budget travelers in 2020, according to Lonely Planet, which is well-known for its travel books.

In an article titled The 10 Best Places To Travel On a Budget in 2020, East Nusa Tenggara ranks first as the most affordable destination for budget travelers, followed by Hungary's capital Budapest, Madhya Pradesh in India and Buffalo City in the U.S.

Lonely Planet cites East Nusa Tenggara's beautiful islands with enchanting beaches and an opportunity to explore untouched areas among the reasons to visit the province.

Diving spots, beaches that never disappoint

East Nusa Tenggara has one of the best diving spots in the archipelago, Alor Island. The tiny island is located in the eastern part of Flores. Alor's 50 diving spots are sure to mesmerize and test any diver, given that each spot has a varied level of difficulties, suitable for amateurs and professionals.

Also, Alor is rich in sea biodiversity and has the best quality of water. Even divers can enjoy an excellent night diving experience there.

East Nusa Tenggara is considered less crowded compared to other places such as Bali, making it the most suitable for those wanting to escape from busy city life.

Also, East Nusa Tenggara has numerous stunning beaches, one of the most popular being the Pink Beach. Unlike other beaches, the beach's sand is pink, making it one of the most favorite spots in the region.

The three-colored lakes at Mount Kelimutu are among the destinations any traveler cannot miss. The lake never disappoints with the combination of three colors: red, blue, and white.

Komodo Island included in 'No List'

Meanwhile, Fodor's Travel has included East Nusa Tenggara's iconic Komodo Island in its "No List", meaning the island is one of the places that is not recommended to visit.

The magazine considers Komodo Island's fee too cheap, and feels the authorities need to hike the tourist tax for helping preserve the endangered Jurassic-like lizards.

East Nusa Tenggara Governor Viktor Laksodat considered raising the fee to enter Komodo Island to Rp 14 million ($ 1,000) per year, Kompas reported on November 19. The rise in fees can help boost the region's protection and revenue.