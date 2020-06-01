A new study has revealed an ongoing trend in the migration movements of different species of animals and other living organisms. According to the authors of the study, global warming is causing the animals to relocate to Earth's poles.

For the study, the researchers created a database on habitat shifts known as BioShifts. Details of the study were presented in a new study published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution.

Collecting Data On Habitat Shifts

BioShifts features data from 258 peer-reviewed studies. It showcases more than 30,000 recorded habitat shifts among more than 12,000 different species of animals, plants, fungi and bacteria.

The database keeps track of the movement of animals and other living organisms as they leave their natural habitats. According to the researchers, the mass migration is being driven by rising temperatures caused by global warming. It seems the current environmental issues are forcing the living organisms to travel to colder regions.

Trend In Animal Migration

BioShifts shows the travel rate of the animals per year. For instance, amphibians are moving towards Earth's poles at an average speed of 12 meters a year, while reptiles are moving at a rate of 6.5 meters a year. Land animals move at a slow pace of 1.8 meters a year. Marine animals, on the other hand, are moving at a much faster rate of 6 km a year. The researchers believe that since water is a better conductor of heat than air, marine animals are more susceptible to the effects of warming climate than their land-based counterparts. Also, migrating in the water is easier than on land since it is not affected by various factors such as human activities.

"Our results suggest that terrestrial species are lagging behind shifting isotherms more than marine species, which is probably related to the interplay between the wider thermal safety margin of terrestrial versus marine species and the more constrained physical environment for dispersal in terrestrial versus marine habitats," the researchers explained.

Possible Effect Of Animals' Mass Migration

The mass migration to Earth's poles can have serious implications for both humans and animals. The loss of animals in their natural habitats can have a huge effect on the food supply of humans. Also, as the animals settle in the polar regions, overpopulation in the areas could lead to a lack of oxygen and food sources.

