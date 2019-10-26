English singer-songwriter Adele has started taking fitness more seriously for her son who is seven years old. The "Hello" singer was recently spotted having fun at Drake's birthday bash in Los Angeles, California and as per the pictures taken at the party, Adele seems to have lost 15 to 20 lbs which has left people awestruck. According to sources who spoke to Us Weekly, the singer who has transformed for the good had started training and working on her body in July.

The body, fitness and nutritionist expert, Ray Abdwell spoke to Us Weekly about her transformation. He pointed out a few details related to the transfigurations and said that Adele looks amazing now and her skin is glowing. "Adele is looking really amazing. You can see from pictures of her six months ago to now, her skin looks brighter and she is looking much slimmer," he said. "Given her height, I'd say she lost around 15 to 20 pounds," he added.

In the pictures, we can look at how her facial features, like her jawline, are more defined than before. Her arms and her legs have also toned up and this change is definitely good for the singer since she has lost fat evenly throughout her body.

In July, it was reported that the "Rolling in the Deep" singer had hired a personal fitness trainer and she trains for 60 minutes three times a week. The types of physical activity she involves herself in include pilates, circuit training and cardio workouts.

Sources also claimed that the singer enjoyed this routine like never before. Adele who sang "Million Years Ago" is working towards looking fit for her son. She is not only working on setting a good example for him but the singer is also aiming to be healthy. The source said, "She's more focused on feeling good and the health benefits than the weight loss." Adele and his former husband had decided to bring up their son together while they keep their differences aside.