Sheikha Zeynab Javaldi took to social media to seek protection, saying people linked to her powerful husband, a United Arab Emirates royal, were raiding her house. "They are taking my parents, now they will snatch my children," stated the Dubai sheikh's estranged wife in a series of posts.

Javaldi , the 29-year-old billionaire member of royal family, posted videos of the raid on Instagram and sought help against the alleged atrocity of her 43-year old husband Saeed bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum. She married the Sheikh in 2015 but the couple separated nine months ago. The couple has three children Sana, 4; Asiya, 3, and one-year-old Salama.

Who is Sheikha Zeynab Javaldi?

Javaldi's husband is the nephew of Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the current ruler of Dubai. Saeed Bin Maktoum had represented UAE in 2000, 2004, 2008 and 2012 Olympics in skeet shooting.

Javadli is a former gymnast from Azerbaijan and World and European Championship medalist. She separated from her husband and is currently living in a private villa along with her parents and three children. Nine months ago, she left the royal palace after separating from her husband who has two other wives and 11 children.

Javadli was born in Baku, Azerbaijan. She is a winner of the national gymnasium championship. She won the fourth place in the World Club Championships held in Japan in 2006. Javadli won four gold medals at the international tournament in Slovenia, and became the overall winner of the tournament in 2006. She won silver and bronze medals in separate performances at the international tournament in Portugal. She secured gold medal at the international tournament in Bulgaria for the performance with the hoop. She has also won bronze medal at the international tournament held in Russia.

With so many medals to her credit, Javaldi is allegedly being persecuted. In the video, she was seen shouting: "I can't give my children up to strangers. This is how they are dealing with me. There's no law." She also claimed physical and emotional abuse after separation.

"The manager of the Sheikh was doing all this stuff to me. No one tried to help me, they said "this is a Sheikh issue, we can't do anything," she was seen crying. "No, food, no water, no nothing. Persecuted for nine months. They will break my door and snatch my children," she said in the video explaining her condition.

Princess Haya's Escape to London

It can be noted that Princess Haya, the former wife of the billionaire ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, had fled to London two years ago, along with her two children. She had claimed that her life was in danger. The High Court too ruled that she was the victim of attempted abduction, forced return, torture and a campaign of intimidation.

However, Javaldi is said to have been detained and no one is allowed to contact her as her estranged husband is forcibly trying to bring her and the children back to the royal palace. Her friends also took to social media and said that Javaldi had suffered a lot in nine months. They said that she wanted to leave Dubai and live freely with her children.