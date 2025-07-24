Who Is Yostin Mosquera? Adult Film Star Who Danced Unclothed And Soaked in Blood in Viral Video, Convicted of Gruesome Double Murder

In one of the most disturbing criminal cases to emerge from the UK in recent years, Colombian porn star Yostin Andres Mosquera, 35, has been convicted of murdering two men in their West London apartment in July 2024.

The verdict was delivered at Woolwich Crown Court, where jurors were presented with deeply unsettling video footage that ultimately sealed Mosquera's fate.

The victims, Paul Longworth, 71, and his partner Albert Alfonso, 62, had reportedly allowed Mosquera to stay with them. What was meant to be a consensual encounter took a horrific turn when Mosquera launched a violent and deadly attack. He set up a camera intending to record a sexual encounter but instead captured a gruesome crime scene. The footage showed Mosquera battering Longworth to death with a hammer before turning on Alfonso—taunting him during the stabbing and later dismembering both bodies.

The most chilling moment came as the camera continued to roll. Jurors were forced to watch as Mosquera, naked and soaked in blood, danced and sang around the apartment, seemingly euphoric after the murders. He then decapitated both victims and attempted to access their financial records using their computer.

Two days later, Mosquera was arrested in Bristol, over 100 miles from the crime scene. He was caught while trying to dispose of the dismembered body parts, which he had packed into suitcases and attempted to dump off the Clifton Suspension Bridge.

During the trial, Mosquera admitted to killing Alfonso but claimed it was manslaughter brought on by a sudden loss of control. However, the jury rejected that defense after being shown the deeply disturbing footage multiple times, as well as other forensic evidence including the bloodied hammer and body remains.

Detective Chief Inspector Ollie Stride called the investigation one of the most traumatic he and his team had ever faced, stating that the images would remain with them for years to come.

Mosquera will be sentenced on October 24.