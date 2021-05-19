Who is Yael Deri? Female IDF Soldier Dances and Lip Syncs to 'Kill Everyone' in Viral TikTok Video

The entire world's focus has shifted to the Israel-Palestine fighting as the two foes continue to attack each other with a barrage of rockets over the past week. Then while Gaza continued to burn an IDF soldier last week posted a video on TikTok wherein she can be seen lip-syncing to the quote, "Huh? What was that? I should kill everyone and escape?"

While the stunning looking female soldier named Yael Deri has made her way to IDF's TikTok page and is getting thousands of likes, it has also left many shocked given that it shows the pleasure IDF soldiers are getting fighting this deadly war and how they don't mind killing the Palestinians.

Shocking Video

The female IDF soldier in the TikTok video is seen in a happy mood amid the ongoing war. She can be seen sharing a quote from Harley Quinn, the unhinged supervillainess from the 2016 film Suicide Squad, based on the DC comic. "Sorry, it's the voices," the quote continues, "Ahaha, I'm kidding! Jeez. That's not what they really said," she can be heard lip syncing to the song, according to the Daily Beast.

The video has since gone viral and has drawn severe criticism from several, with many saying that it portrays the ruthless mentality of the IDF and its soldiers. However, this isn't the only video that has landed the female soldier in trouble.

Deri in recent times posted several other videos too that drew backlash on social media, including one in which she can be seen dancing and smiling to a patriotic Palestinian song, plastered with emojis of the Israeli flag.

"Now I'm not going to get into the fact that this song is obviously not meant for you," one TikTok user said in a post responding to the clip. "But the fact that you're smiling and dancing to this song right now when your people are killing kids, innocent kids, innocent mothers, fathers, and you have a smile on your face?" the user commented.

Emotionless Attitude

An IDF spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a request from the outlet for confirmation about Deri's position in the country's military. The video on the IDF's official TikTok account describes Deri in the caption only as "a fighter from the crossing battalion 'Ta'oz' of the military police."

That said Deri is quite regular on social media and often posts videos in her military uniform. Most of the times, she is seen filming at apparent checkpoints in the videos she posts on TikTok. Prior to joining TikTok, Deri would sporadically post on Facebook also.

In this video, she is seen wearing patches from Israeli military police and the Ta'oz battalion, which carry out law enforcement functions among IDF troops and staff checkpoints.

Deri's video has not only shocked her followers but also once again proves the mindset of Israeli soldiers amid this violence at the Gaza Strip that has killed over 300 Palestinians so far.