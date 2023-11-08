Who is the World's Sexiest Man? People Magazine Reveals

People's Magazine has named American actor Patrick Dempsey as the world's sexiest man alive in 2023.

The revelation was made during the Jimmy Kimmel Show on Tuesday. Before unveiling the "Ferrari" actor's name, he was seen wearing a lizard face filter, followed by a donkey filter on the late-night talk show.

Patrick Dempsey excited

After the revelation, Dempsey shared his excitement of achieving this feat.

"I'm glad it's happening at this point in my life. It's nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive," said Dempsey.

The 57-year-old actor said that he was initially shocked after hearing the news.

"I was completely shocked, and then I started laughing, like, this is a joke, right? I've always been the bridesmaid," added Dempsey.

People Magazine started naming the world's sexiest man in 1985, and the inaugural winner was Mel Gibson.

Chris Evans was named the sexiest man last year, while other recent entries in this list include Paul Rudd, Michael B. Jordan, John Legend, and Idris Elba.

Patrick Dempsey: All you need to know

Dempsey, who is also a racing driver started his career with an uncredited role in the movie The Stuff released in 1985.

His first noted role in a movie was in the film In The Mood. Dempsey enacted his first lead role in the movie Loverboy in 1989.

Dempsey became a global figure after he acted in the medical drama Grey's Anatomy. He portrayed the role of Dr. Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd in Grey's Anatomy, and his acting in this series received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Dempsey is currently awaiting the release of his new movie Thanksgiving directed by Eli Roth. The film is expected to hit the theaters on November 17, 2023.