The supermodel Bella Hadid is named as the world's most beautiful woman. Science says she is a woman who is close to 'Physical Perfection'. Dr Julian De Silva, a celebrity facial plastic surgeon, who is based in London spoke to Harper's Bazaar on October 16. He claimed that the 23-year-old model is the clear winner among her equivalents.

This statement is made based on the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, a system that was created by the Greeks to measure beauty. The Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi is a mathematical equation they used. Hadid beats out the other stars when the elements of her face, that is close to perfection, were measured and she emerged as the winner.

Dr Julian Silva justified the statements he made, about how Bella Hadid is ranked no. 1, by posting a picture on Instagram that graded her flawless facial features. In the post he shared on Instagram, he wrote, "The 23–year-old was found to be 94.35% 'accurate' to the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi". He operates the Centre for Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery.

In his post, he also claimed that Beyoncé was ranked no. 2. In a separate post on Instagram, he stated that the renowned singer scored highly on her brow and forehead area. He went on to add that the singer who approaches her 40s looks incredible and the shape of her face has earned her a near-perfect score. The fashion and singer moguls were then followed by Amber Heard, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Kate Moss.

Dr Julian De Silva, using the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi equation said that "measurements are taken from the forehead hairline to the spot between the eyes, from the spot between the eyes and the bottom of the nose and from the bottom of the nose to the bottom of the chin."

In some of Hadid's Instagram stories, she revealed what she does to have flawless skin. In the stories, she thanked Dr Barbara Strum for the incredible facials that have made a difference to her skin.