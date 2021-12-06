CNN confirmed firing its $6 million-a-year star anchor Chris Cuomo over allegations of sexual misconduct. While the woman who has accused the journalist chose to remain anonymous, reports say she is a former colleague of Cuomo and had worked as his junior at ABC News.

While the incident is believed to have occurred before Cuomo joined CNN in 2013, the woman decided to come forward with her statement after being 'disgusted by his efforts to try to discredit' the women who similar accusations against his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, according to the accuser's attorney, Debra Katz.

Katz said that her client believed Chris "played an active role in attempting to smear women who had accused his brother". She added that the former came forward "because she felt in sharing her story and related documentation, she could help protect other women," as per Axios.

CNN announced the firing on Saturday, four days after Cuomo, 51, was 'suspended indefinitely', after learning through documents that Chris's actions in support of his brother were more extensive than previously known.

The documents were released by New York's attorney general Letitia James. A law firm was hired to look into Cuomo's actions. The text messages, which are part of the documents, showed Chris giving extensive advice on strategy and communications.

While Chris's spokesperson has said that the allegations are untrue, Cuomo himself also took to Twitter to express his disappointment over the matter.