Who is Wichita Poopetrator? Black Woman Caught Defecating in Beauty Store Aisle; 'Significant' Poop Damages 8 Wigs Worth $200

A black woman, nicknamed "poopetrator", has been dubbed as public enemy number 2 by the Wichita Police Department after she was caught pooping in the aisle of a beauty supply store. The Poopetrator's action has caused significant damage to nearly 8 wigs kept in the store.

The incident was captured on a surveillance camera in the store.

Defecation Was Significant Enough- Wichita Police

Releasing the pictures of the woman, the WPD sought public help to identify the woman. "Wichita, we need your help with a... unique case. We're trying to identify the pictured female, who on May 10th entered a Beauty Supply store in the 2200 block of E. 21st Street and defecated in the middle of the aisle," read the post made on Facebook.

"The defecation was significant enough that 8 wigs were destroyed as a result, and the business would like to know who the poopetrator is so they can pursue criminal charges. The incident was captured on video surveillance, but for the good of all of you we are not posting the footage of the offending fecal assault," read the post further.

A few hours later, the department updated the post claiming that the woman has been identified, though they did not release her identity.

'Amber Heard' Gets Clean Chit in Scandal

Soon after the post was made on the social media pages, users started making memes on the incident. Many even related it with the ongoing trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard wherein Depp accused Heard of pooping on her bed.

Making fun of the situation, WPD commented, "We've already confirmed that this is NOT Amber Heard so please stop calling and emailing that info," on its FB post.

"Wichita wig pooper "yo Amber, hold my beer" Kansas cops hunt female 'poopetrator' who 'defecated on eight wigs'" tweeted a user.

"Surveillance cams show serial vandal defecated in two Korean-owned beauty supply stores in Wichita KS this month," read another tweet.

"Sure she didn't just bring her own mud pack?" read a post, "The woman pooped in the aisles of TWO different Mid-K Beauty Supply stores in Wichita during the same week! No one yet knows why she did it, but clearly she has some beef with the retailer," expressed a user.