Who were Sally Kellerman's Husbands? 'MASH' Star Dies After a Battle with Dementia at 84

American actress, Sally Kellerman known for her Oscar-nominated stint of US Army Major Margaret 'Hot Lips' Houlihan in Robert Altman's M*A*S*H, died at the age of 84. The actress' son, Jack Krane told The Hollywood Reporter that the Star Trek actress died Thursday morning at an assisted care facility in Woodland Hills following a battle with dementia. The exact cause of the actress' death is not known at the moment.

Hailing from California, Sally Kellerman played Dr. Elizabeth Dehner in the third episode of Star Trek, 'Where No Man Has Gone Before.' The actress also portrayed Prof Diane Turner in the classic 1986 comedy Back To School. In addition to that, Kellerman's notable guest-appearance stints in TV shows of the 1960s include The Outer Limits, 12 O'Clock High, Ben Casey, That Girl, and Mannix.

Tributes poured in all over social media following the actress' demise. "Sally Kellerman was radiant and beautiful and fun and so great to work with. She played my mom on my series 'Maron.' My real mom was very flattered and a bit jealous. I'm sad she's gone," comic, Marc Maron tweeted.

Who were Sally Kellerman's Husbands?

Sally Kellerman was married twice. Her first marriage to Starsky & Hutch producer in 1970 lasted for only two years. The pair separated in 1972 citing irreconcilable differences.

In 1980, Sally married Jonathan D. Krane and remained married until Krane's death by a heart attack in August 2016. The couple shared adopted twins, Jack Donald and Hannah Vaughan. Hannah died on October 22, 2016, from a heroin and methamphetamine overdose at the age of 27.

Kellerman and Krane are said to have separated at least twice in their 36-year-long marriage. The first time in 1994 for a while and then again during 1997-98 because of Krane's very public affair with Nastassja Kinski. The couple, however, got back together eventually.

Sally Kellerman adopted her sister, Diana Kellerman's daughter, Claire after she came out as a lesbian and broke off her marriage with Ian Charles Cargill Graham.

Sally Kellerman's Past Relationships

Sally Kellerman dated Mark Farner of the rock group Grand Funk Railroad, who wrote the track 'Sally,' from the 1976 album Born to Die, as a tribute to their relationship. She was also said to have been involved with screenwriters Lawrence Hauben, David Rayfiel, and Charles Shyer. The actress reportedly dated journalist Warren Hoge, producer Jon Peters, and actor Edd Byrnes as well.