Who were Betty White's Husbands? Legendary Star Got Divorced Twice Before the Age of 30

America's favorite actress and comedian Betty White died at her home on Friday, December 31 morning, just weeks before her milestone 100th birthday. According to TMZ, she is believed to have died of natural causes. Social media is swarming with messages of condolences and memories of Betty White. Betty held the credit for having the longest-running career for any woman in TV. Her career spanned over eight decades starting from 1939.

Although it's hard to pinpoint Betty's memorable performances given the fact they all were brilliant, however, shows like The Golden Girls, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Hot in Cleveland, and the movie The Proposal could be named that entail some of her iconic stints. Betty had 5 Primetime Emmy Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, American Comedy Awards, and even a 2012 Grammy to her name.

Betty White was married thrice. After getting a divorce from her first husband within a year, Betty married a Hollywood talent agent. The second marriage too didn't last long as the couple separated before completing two years. The actress got married and divorced twice before the age of 30.

Betty White's first husband

Betty White got married to a United States Army Air Forces aircraft pilot, Dick Barker for the first time. The marriage didn't last long as the couple headed for divorce within a year. Betty noted that it was a 'nightmare' marriage because the couple only wanted to 'sleep together.' "It lasted six months and we were in bed for six months!" she told Closer.

Betty White's second husband

Betty tied the knot with a Hollywood talent agent, Lane Allen for a second time in 1947. The marriage fell apart within two years because Allen wanted Betty to stop working in the movies. The actress talked about her second failed marriage with Newsweek and said that they had a good start but Allen didn't want her to continue working in the show business. "When you have a calling you have to follow it, so I made the choice, blew the marriage, and I've never regretted it," she said.

Betty White's third husband

Betty White met television host Allen Ludden in 1961 when she was hosting the hit game show Password in New York City. Allen popped the question during the Critics' Choice. Betty later told Television Academy that Allen asked to marry him even before he said hello. "Well, it was a joke! And I'd laugh it off and he'd laugh it off and then pretty soon I came back home," she said.

The couple got married on June 14, 1963. Allen died of stomach cancer in 1981. Although Betty and Allen didn't have any children together, she was a stepmother to his three kids from his previous marriage. Betty didn't remarry after Allen citing, "Once you've had the best, who needs the rest?" in an interview with Larry King.