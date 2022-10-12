Who was Willie Spence? American Idol Star Dies at The Age of 23 in Car Accident in Tennessee

An American idol star has died in a tragic car accident. Willie Spence died at the age of 23 in Tennessee.

News of his death came from Katharine McPhee, who shared the tragic incident on Instagram. She had performed a duet with Spence during his Season 19 appearance.

Spence Died In Car Accident

"I received very tragic news tonight. Sweet @williespenceofficial passed away in a car accident. Only 23 years old. Life is so unfair and nothing is ever promised. God rest your soul Willie. It was a pleasure to sing with you and to know you," she wrote on Instagram.

Spence Had Sung With Katharine McPhee

In his first audition, Spence sang Rihanna's hit Diamonds and the judging panel heard of his love of singing. The famous faces, which included Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, were all mesmerized by his voice and obvious talent, according to Daily Star.

Spence Was One of The Favorites of Judges

Spence was one of the favorites of judges and viewers also liked him. He once stated that he does this for himself and his family. "I do this for me, but not only for me, I do this for my family. They've always supported me, they've been there from the very beginning."

Spence Landed The Second-Place Spot

Making his way through to the live shows with flying colors, Spence had also performed with Katharine. When he went up against Chayce Beckham, he eventually landed the second-place spot.

Spence Sang 'Georgia on My Mind'

In the final he sang 'Georgia on My Mind', 'A Change Is Gonna Come' and 'Stand Up', and was just pipped by Chayce Beckham. However, his performance still resonated with viewers and that was reflected in the outpouring of emotion following the news of his death, according to Marca.

