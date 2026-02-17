Who Was Tawnia McGeehan? Utah Mom Shoots and Kills Daughter Before Turning Gun on Self in Las Vegas Hotel After Missing Cheer Competition

A mother fatally shot her cheerleader daughter before taking her own life in a Las Vegas hotel room in a horrific murder-suicide, according to police. The two bodies were found inside a room at the Rio Hotel & Casino on Sunday. A suicide note was found next to their bodies.

The names of the mother and daughter have not yet been revealed by authorities. Utah news outlets KUTV and Fox 13 have reported that the murder-suicide is believed to involve Tawnia McGeehan, 38, and her daughter, Addi Smith, 11. The mother and daughter duo had been reported missing on February 14 after traveling to Las Vegas for a dance competition.

Tragedy Before Cheer Competition

Earlier, Utah Xtreme Cheer said one of its young athletes, Addi Smith, and her mother, Tawnia McGeehan, had gone missing in Las Vegas just before the competition. The team later shared the heartbreaking news that the pre-teen, who lived in Salt Lake City, had "passed away," shortly after police made the grim discovery inside the hotel room.

"With the heaviest hearts, we share the devastating news that our sweet athlete Addi has passed away," the cheer team said in a statement.

"We are completely heartbroken. No words do the situation justice. She was so beyond loved, and she will always be a part of the UXC family."

Police believe the mother shot her daughter late Saturday night before taking her own life.

Officers, along with hotel security, went to the room around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, after a welfare check was requested, leading to the tragic discovery in Las Vegas.

Motive Still Unclear

Police said officers initially knocked on the door several times but left after getting no response. Hours later, following repeated pleas from family members asking authorities to check again, officers returned to the room and made the grim discovery.

Investigators also found a note inside the hotel room, though they have not shared any details about its contents.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the case, authorities said.

So far, it's unclear whether any hotel guests heard gunshots or contacted police to report them.

Another cheer group, Utah Fusion All-Stars, also paid tribute to Addi Smith, sharing an emotional message that read: "We are completely heartbroken by the loss of our former athlete Addi.

"She was absolutely loved in our gym and it was a privilege to be a part of her life.

"She will always be remembered for her sweet smile and light that she brought to her teams and to our gym.

"We are sending love and prayers to her family, to our cheer family, and to the UXC Cheer Family at this time.'