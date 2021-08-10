Popular singer Siti Sarah Raisuddin's untimely death has come as a shock to the fans of music across the country. She passed away in the early hours of Monday, 9 August, due to Covid-19.

Who was Siti Sarah Raisuddin?

Born to Raisuddin Hamzah and Nur Aini Mohamad on 15 September 1984, Siti Sarah Raisuddin's career kick-started with Bintang RTM in 2001 where she was one of the finalists. Her Indonesian song 'Ku Akul' went viral and she signed her first contract with NAR Records in 2002.

She made her debut the single 'Kesettian' and her second album Mimpi Pun Sama witnessed a record 12,000 units. Her Suluhkan Sinar song on the victims of 2004 Tsunami victims touched people's hearts. Thereafter, there was no looking back for her.

In the following years, Raisuddin Hamzah participated in various music competitions that include World Championship of Performance Arts (WCOPA) and brought honour to the country. She also tried her luck in acting after starring in Man Sewel Datang KL which had her husband Shuib Sepahtu in the key role.

Personal Life:

She was reportedly engaged to New Zealand motorcyclist Muhammad Harith Fuad Robinson in January 2007, but it was called off a year later. She fell in love with actor Shuib Sepahtu and married him in 2011.

Death and Condolence

The painful part of the story was she died just three days after giving birth to a baby boy. Her fans, friends and colleagues mourned her untimely death. Notably, the Malaysian King and Queen expressed their condolence.

"Their Majesties also expressed their sadness over her passing and hoped that her family will be patient and resilient as they cope with the loss," the place wrote in a Facebook post.

Her entire family had tested Covid-19 positive on 25 July after domestic help contracted the virus. The 7-month-old pregnant was rushed to hospital on 4 August after her oxygen levels dropped.

On 6 August, the 37-year-old singer delivered her fourth baby after a three-hour surgery and the baby was named Ayash Affan. Three days later, she died and her husband Shuib Sepahtu announced the news on Instagram. He posted, "My heavenly angel has gone forever. I ask you to please offer Al-Fatihah," he wrote.

Apart from the newborn, she was blessed with their three children - Uwais Alqarni, (10), Dzahira Talita Zahra (8), and Ariq Matin (6).