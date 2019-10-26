Selena Gomez posted a few happy pictures from the sets of the songs she recently released. The singing sensation offered her fans a peek into the fun moments on the sets which were taken while she was shooting for her songs as the star looks relaxed and cheerful in these photographs.

One picture that has grabbed her fans attention is the picture in which she is holding a four-legged furry animal. She is seen cuddling her little friend in the picture and the singer looks happy in it. Talk about being humble when it comes to Gomez! She never fails to leave anyone out of the picture, both literally and metaphorically.

The "Lose You To Love Me" singer has made sure she posted a picture with the choreographer Charm La'Donna and celebrity makeup artists Melissa Murdick and Marissa Marino. The pictures she posted were captioned, "Some of my favorite moments on set."

The 27-year-old singing sensation had admitted that she is grateful for the kind of response her new song is getting. She also made it clear that the accusations against Hailey are not right and politely asked her fans to not be rude with anyone. There is no trace of animosity between the "Heart Wants What It Wants" singer and model Hailey Bieber, who is now married to Selena's ex-boyfriend.

The television personality and model has now shown support to Gomez by liking a picture of Selena's friend, Raquelle Stevens, posted on Instagram. In the picture posted by Stevens, Selena is seen smiling and celebrating the success of her latest songs, "Love You to Lose Me" and "Look at Her Now."

Reports claim that both these songs are based on how Justin Bieber moved on quickly after his breakup with Selena. The 27-year-old singer has definitely set an example for everyone that heartbreaks, setbacks are not the end of the world.

She is one personality who has battled anxiety and depression and has not shied away from her problems. Selena faced them all and has risen to new heights and is a proven role model for millions around the globe. After her breakup with ex-boyfriend Justine Bieber, the actress faced a series of traumatic events that changed her whole perspective towards life.