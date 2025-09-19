Who Was Regina Santos-Aviles? Glamorous Congressional Staffer Dies after Catching Fire at Her Uvalde Home Police Launch Probe

Authorities are probing the death of a congressional staffer who was found engulfed in flames at her Texas home and later died of her injuries. Regina Santos-Aviles, 35, was found doused in flames by her mother at their Uvalde home on the evening of September 13, who quickly called for help.

She was rushed to Brooke Army Medical Center, but despite efforts to save her, she died the next morning from her injuries, the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed. Friends and family remember Santos-Aviles as a "devoted mother" to her eight-year-old son. She had been working as the regional district director for Republican U.S. Representative Tony Gonzales since 2021.

Shocking Death

Uvalde Police Chief Homer Delgado noted that investigators have found no signs of foul play, though the Texas Rangers are helping with the case. Her mother, Nora Ann Gonzales, called the incident a tragic accident and shared that her daughter's heartbreaking final words were: "I don't want to die."

"When we arrived, we learned of a fire behind the residence that had been put out with a fire extinguisher," explained fire department chief Mario Rangel in an interview with the San Antonio Express-News.

In a statement, Congressman Tony Gonzales said: "We are all heart-stricken by the recent news."

"Regina devoted her profession toward making a difference in her community. She will always be remembered for her passion towards Uvalde and helping the community become a better place."

No One to Save Her

Cops were first alerted to Santos-Aviles's home in Uvalde around 9:30 p.m., according to a call sheet obtained by KSAT. The Uvalde Volunteer Fire Department then received a call at 9:39 p.m. reporting an "individual who was on fire."

Although that call was later canceled, firefighters still went to the home because it was close to their station. By the time they got there, the flames had already been extinguished.

"At the same time, EMS personnel were attending to a female who had suffered burns," fire department chief Mario Rangel said. "She was transported by EMS and, at some point, flown to a San Antonio hospital."

Santos-Aviles's mother told the Express-News that her daughter had been taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio. She explained that it was an accident and said there was a water hose outside the home.

Her mother recalled that Santos-Aviles's last words were: "I don't want to die."

"And they told her, 'We will do our best to make sure we get you taken care of,'" she added.

She described her daughter as a "devoted mother." According to records from the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office, Santos-Aviles was pronounced dead at 6:34 a.m. on September 14.