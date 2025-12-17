Who Was Nuno Loureiro? MIT Professor Shot Dead with Gunshot Wounds in His Boston Home as Cops Hunt for Gunman

A professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology is believed to have been brutally murdered during a shooting at his home in a quiet, tree-lined Boston suburb, according to prosecutors. Nuno F. G. Loureiro, 47, was shot on Gibbs Street in Brookline on Monday evening, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said.

Police were then called to the area around 8:30 p.m. after reports of gunfire were heard inside the quiet house. Loureiro was immediately taken to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries early Tuesday morning. "This is an active and ongoing homicide investigation. No further information is being released at this time," the Norfolk DA's office said.

In Open Daylight

MIT spokesperson Kimberly Allen also confirmed the professor's death in a statement, acknowledging the loss and offering condolences to those affected. "Sadly, I can confirm that Professor Nuno Loureiro, who died early this morning, was a current MIT faculty member in the departments of Nuclear Science & Engineering and Physics, as well as the Director of MIT's Plasma Science and Fusion Center," she said.

"Our deepest sympathies are with his family, students, colleagues, and all those who are grieving.

"Focused outreach and conversations are taking place within our community to offer care and support for those who knew Prof. Loureiro, and a message will be shared with our wider community."

Tragic End Seeped in Mystery

Loureiro was a respected professor of nuclear science, engineering, and physics, widely known for his work in plasma and fusion research.

Last year, he was appointed director of MIT's Plasma Science and Fusion Center — one of the university's largest labs, home to more than 250 full-time researchers.

His academic journey began in Lisbon, Portugal, where he earned a physics degree from Instituto Superior Técnico. He went on to complete his doctorate in physics at Imperial College London in 2005, followed by postdoctoral research at Princeton University later that same year.

Between 2007 and 2009, Loureiro also worked at the UK Atomic Energy Authority's Culham Centre for Fusion Energy, further cementing his international reputation in the field.