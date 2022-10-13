Who Was Nikolay Petrunin? Putin Ally And Russia's Energy Tycoon Dies In Mysterious Circumstances

One more ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin has died in mysterious circumstances. Nikolay Petrunin known as an energy tycoon in Russia died from a complication linked to a disease.

Served as deputy chairman of the Russian parliament's powerful energy committee, his businesses included building gas pipelines for Russia's giant energy operators. He had also close links to Rosneft and Gazprom, which currently supplies energy to the West.

Petrunin Was Deputy Chairman of Russian Parliament's Powerful Energy Committee

He had been an MP in the Tula region since 2016 and was married to Albina Petrunina, a former policewoman holding the rank of major and they had three children together, according to Daily Star.

Petrunin Was Awarded The Medal of The Order of Merit

"Nikolai Yuryevich Petrunin was a professional and responsible person, he was respected by his colleagues, and voters trusted him. I express my deep condolences to the family and friends of Nikolai Yuryevich. Bright memory," said Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin.

In September 2016, he ran for the State Duma from the United Russia party. The politician was deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Energy. He took an active part in the public and social life of the region and was engaged in charity work. In 2018, he was awarded the medal of the Order of Merit for the Russian Federation, II degree, according to Euro Weekly News.

Judge Linked To Gazprom Dies in Mysterious Circumstances

Petrunin died after having complications linked to severe COVID-19, and had been in a coma for a month.

There has been a surge in the deaths of officials linked to Gazprom after Russia invaded Ukraine. Sergey Maslov, a leading judge who used to oversee the cases linked to the Gazprom at the Moscow Arbitration Court was killed at or near the epicenter of the Crimean Bridge.

