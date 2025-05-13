Who Was Nicholas Olson-Hartley? Montana Father Shoots Dead Wife and Two Children Before Turning Gun on Himself in Horrific Murder-Suicide

A family of four was found dead inside their home in Kalispell, Montana, in what authorities believe to be a murder-suicide, shortly after police received a disturbing 911 call. Kalispell Police officers were sent to Werner Peak Trail at 5:52 a.m. on May 11, after receiving a disturbing emergency call from 33-year-old Nicholas Olson-Hartley.

The caller made several disturbing statements to the dispatcher before abruptly ending the call, according to officials. When officers reached the suburban home, they were initially unable to reach anyone inside. However, after noticing disturbing sings around the property, police broke open the door of the house and went inside, only to uncover a tragic scene.

Tragic End of a Family

Inside the home, cops found 33-year-old Nicholas Olson-Hartley and his 27-year-old wife, Katie Olson-Hartley, both dead from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. As they continued their search through the house, officers also found the couple's two children—a six-year-old and a seven-month-old—both of whom had been fatally shot.

"Once inside, they discovered Nicholas Olson-Hartley and his wife, Katie Olson-Hartley dead from apparent gunshot wounds," the Kalispell Police Department said in a statement.

"Further clearing of the residence led to the discovery of two children, one 6 years old and the other 7 months, also deceased from gunshot wounds."

Detectives spent the rest of the day gathering evidence and speaking with people who knew the family.

Following their investigation, authorities now believe that Olson-Hartley shot dead his wife and children before taking his own life shortly after placing the 911 call.

"After collecting evidence throughout the day and interviewing numerous people, we believe this tragic event to be the result of a murder suicide. It appears Nicholas Olson-Hartley took the lives of his young family before calling 911. After making the phone call to dispatch, he took his own life," the department said.

Motive Still Unclear

Officials have not yet revealed a possible motive or whether Olson-Hartley had any prior mental health concerns, but they did say that the 911 call was treated as a mental health-related crisis. Authorities are also working to ensure the officers who responded to the traumatic scene receive the support they need.

In a statement, they said, " KPD is making all resources available for our officers to ensure they can process this and move forward in a healthy way to continue to serve the Kalispell community."

"The Kalispell Police Department mourns with the family that is suffering from this senseless tragedy."

The investigation is still ongoing, with local law enforcement working alongside the Montana State Crime Lab. Autopsies will be conducted to confirm the official cause and time of death.

Residents and neighbors have reacted with shock and disbelief, describing the neighborhood as calm and family-friendly. Those who lived nearby said the Olson-Hartley family kept to themselves and were quiet and low-profile.