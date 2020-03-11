Josie Harris, the ex-girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather Jr., was found dead in her car outside her home in Valencia, California. The 40-year-old is the mother of three of the boxing champion's children.

Law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ that police were called to Harris' home Monday night and found her unresponsive. Authorities said that they do not suspect a foul play and the case is being treated as a death investigation as opposed to a homicide probe. Other details about the case remain unknown.

Harris and Mayweather had a long and tumultuous relationship. The duo dated from 1995 to 2010 when Harris was an aspiring actress. Their relationship fell apart after Harris accused Mayweather of beating her on multiple occasions. A 2010 incident led to a 90-day jail sentence for Mayweather.

In 2005, Harris also accused Mayweather of assaulting her but she later dropped the charges and admitted she was lying.

During the 2010 incident, Harris Mayweather entered her Vegas home while she slept, pulled her hair and then attacked her in front of their children. She also said that her oldest son, Koraun, snuck out of the home and alerted a security guard. In an interview with Katie Couric, Mayweather responded to the incident and denied the allegations.

"Did I restrain a woman that was on drugs? Yes, I did. So if they say that's domestic violence, then, you know what? I'm guilty. I'm guilty of restraining someone," he said. Harris was outraged by the interview and later filed a lawsuit against him for more than $20 million for defamation.

The duo was scheduled to go to court later this year in connection to the case.