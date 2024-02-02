Who Was Isabelle Thomas? Aristocrat British Wife of 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Producer Jumps to Her Death from LA Hotel

Isabelle Thomas, the wife of the producer of "Killers of the Flower Moon" Bradley Thomas has reportedly died by suicide, as per TMZ. She was 39. Isabelle, a mother-of-two who once partied with Amy Winehouse, jumped to her death from a balcony on a high floor at a Los Angeles hotel. She was found lying by the pool area of the Hotel Angeleno on Monday night.

Bradley, who has been married to Isabelle for five years, is currently busy promoting his Oscar-nominated film, "Killers of the Flower Moon". The couple shared twin daughters named Poppy and Grace, and Isabelle was also a stepmother to Bradley's older children, Lucy and Charlie.

Shocking Death

According to the outlet, Isabelle allegedly jumped from a high-floor balcony at the Hotel Angeleno in Los Angeles on Monday and didn't leave a note. The LA County Coroner's Office has officially ruled the cause of death as suicide, attributing it to multiple traumatic injuries.

According to the Daily Mail, the LAPD said that they responded to a call about a deceased woman found in the pool area.

Bradley Thomas is in the midst of Oscars season, with "Killers of the Flower Moon" receiving multiple nominations.

The film, depicting the real-life murders of Osage Nation members in 1920s Oklahoma, is a contender in various categories at the Academy Awards.

The nominations include Best Picture, Best Director for Martin Scorsese, who, at 81, is making history as the oldest directing nominee, and Best Actress for Lily Gladstone, the first Indigenous nominee in the Best Actress category.

Isabelle, the daughter of Sir Henry Lawrence, 7th Baronet of Lucknow, and his ex-wife Penelope, enjoyed a privileged childhood.

Her parents divorced in 1993 after 14 years of marriage. She grew up with an older brother, Christopher Cosmo Lawrence, who is five years her senior.

Privileged Upbringing and Eventful Social Life

Isabelle attended King Edward's School in Bath and pursued her higher education at Oxford University. At Oxford, she studied biological sciences, focusing on neuroscience and animal behavior, and was associated with Brasenose College.

After graduating, in 2013, Isabelle Thomas was appointed by then-Prime Minister David Cameron to serve as a member of the Tech City Advisory Board.

She further pursued her education at Oxford University, graduating with a degree in biological sciences. Her diverse career included notable moments such as addressing the UN and The World Bank. Former British Prime Minister David Cameron appointed her as a tech advisor.

Thomas also moonlighted as a DJ and was known for her love of socializing. Pictures on an older Facebook profile show her enjoying lively evenings at glamorous events in London.

After relocating to California, Isabelle continued her work as a consultant and producer. She was appointed as a member of The UCLA Center of Storytellers & Scholars Advisory Board. She also continued her passion as a DJ, performing at renowned venues like Ibiza Rocks, The Grand Prix, and the official after-party for the Grammy Awards.

Isabelle became a familiar figure in the transatlantic social scene, counting musician James Blake and his presenter girlfriend Jameela Jamil among her friends. She was also photographed alongside Amy Winehouse at a 2010 charity event in Camden, London, where the iconic singer lived.

It is unclear how she met Bradley Thomas, but the couple tied the knot in 2018 and had two young children together. Their most recent public appearance was on January 13 at the 2024 BAFTA Tea Party in Beverly Hills.