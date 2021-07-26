Who Was Elijah Snow? Texas Firefighter Found Dead in Cancun Resort While on Vacation to Celebrate 10th Anniversary

A Texas firefighter was found dead in Cuncun while on vacation to celebrate his 10th anniversary, after family believes that he was kidnapped at a Mexican resort, according to reports. The body of Elijah Snow, 35, was reportedly found in a bathroom window at a hotel last week.

Although the exact cause of his death hasn't been released, Snow's family suspects that he was part of bigger kidnapping plot and was murdered in cold blood. The incident happened in the middle of the night and snow's wife was reportedly sleeping and was clueless about his death until she woke up next morning.

Mysterious Death

Snow's body was reportedly found at a hotel that was barely a half-hour drive from the resort that he was staying at with his wife. Snow, who was a firefighter in the city of Arlington, had traveled with his wife, Jamie, last week to an all-inclusive resort in the popular tourist destination of Cancun, news station DFW-TV reported.

However, fate had something else in store for the family and Snow died mysteriously on the day of his 10th anniversary. His body was "located in a bathroom window," which makes his unnatural death even more suspicious.

"The circumstances in which the events occurred are being investigated," officials wrote in a social media post from the state attorney general's office for Quintana Roo, Fiscalía General Quintana Roo.

On the first night of their vacation, the couple went to buy some drinks at the hotel bar. However, at one point in the evening his wife Jamie decided to go back to their room, DFW-TV reported.

According to KTVT, Jamie noticed her husband hadn't returned to their room after going to the bar when she awoke around 4am.

Where Was Snow?

Jamie began searching for her husband when authorities informed her that he had been found dead, possibly after falling between the walls of the resort next door, the outlet reported. He had apparently died in the morning around 8:30 am.

However, neither Jamie nor her family are buying that version and believe that he was kidnapped and murdered. What happened between Jamie's return to her room in the resort and the discovery Elijah's body is not known. The death appeared to be an accident and there were no signs of violence, officials said.

Snow's family, however, hired a local attorney who obtained crime scene photos that show bruises on most of his body, according to KTVT. "You're supposed to be safe there," Jamie's father Randy Elledge said of the resort the couple was staying at. "You're at your resort, all-inclusive, and have no intention of leaving so you'll be safe -- and you're not safe there."

Moreover, although claims are being made that it was an accident, according to reports, the photos of Snow's body appear to show that he had been beaten on most of his body, except his head and face. Police in Mexico have launched an investigation into the incident.