Who Was Diana Deeta? OnlyFans Model and Instagram Influencer CoconutKitty Dies By Suicide after Suffering from Depression

OnlyFans model Diana Deeta has tragically died from suicide, according to a post on her social media page. Deeta, who goes by the name @coconutkittywins on OnlyFans and has over 5.4 million followers on Instagram, died on Sunday, according to reports. The young mother and content creator from California reportedly suffered from depression.

However, the exact cause of her death is still not known. Also, it is still unclear, how Deeta took her life. In addition to adult modeling, Deets, 24, was also developing an "adult humor cartoon looney toons series." Her tragic death is being mourned by millions of her fans, who are left shocked by her sudden death.

Ending Her Own Life

According to SNB13, the content creator allegedly had depression, which may have been affected by criticism of her work. The young mother's death, who is said to be 24 years old, was announced to her 5.4 million Instagram followers in a post.

Two photographs are included in the post, which is addressed to "all lovers and fand of Coconut."

The first graphic is a square that is fully black, while the second shows the information on Deeta's suicide and crisis lifeline.

"Last Sunday, Coconut took her own life. It's unfair. Life isn't fair. We wish you guys could get to know her the way her friends and family did.

"She was always trying to lift everyone up around her, she wanted everyone to win. She always took in animals that needed a home. She was the type of person who would drop everything to help you with your problems and would always be in your corner. She would go to war for you if anyone ever dare try to hurt someone she loved."

Deeta was a mother, sister, closest friend, and role model to many of her fans, according to the caption of the photos posted.

The message continued, " We miss her so much and life is never going to be the same without her."

The message gave hints that Deets was having difficulties before she passed away last Sunday.

Family and Friends Shocked

Deeta's family, friends and thousands of her fans have been left shocked by her sudden death. In the Instagram post, they continued by saying that she had a contagious smile and laugh that could brighten any room or even the worst of days.

"She would get you to laugh till you couldn't breathe," the post continued. "She loved to dance and sing, and just be herself. She was always her true self with her family and friends.

"Her energy was so pure. And we wish so much that we could have taken some of the darkness that was weighing on her heart. She always felt so deeply, with her whole body, mind, and soul. She loved creating. She loved to make art and to express herself and we know a lot of you loved her too and she was always so grateful for you all.

"She was so strong for so long. She was amazing and just a beautiful person. We miss her so much and life is never going to be the same without her. She was a mom, a sister, a daughter, a best friend and a role model for so many of you."

Although it looked like comments on the post had been disabled, many of her fans and other influencers instead left their condolences on earlier posts.