British singer-songwriter Christine McVie, who played with Fleetwood Mac, has died aged 79 after a short illness. She was behind some of the biggest hits, including Little Lies, Don't Stop, and Say You Love Me.

Her family in an official statement said McVie died peacefully at a hospital.

"We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally."

Fleetwood Mac said "We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed."

McVie Was One-of-a-Kind

The talented musician was born in 1943 in the Lake District village of Bouth. She was originally called Christine Perfect. McVie started out with the blues band Chicken Shack, which had a hit with a cover of Etta James' I'd Rather Go Blind, featuring her on lead vocals.

She married John McVie in 1968 and left the band a year later only to join Fleetwood Mac in 1970. McVie had said in an interview that when Nicks and Buckingham joined that band that "We had our fights here and there, but there was nothing like the music or the intensity on stage. We weren't doing anything in Britain, so just decamped to America and fell into this huge musical odyssey."

In 2019, McVie said Fleetwood Mac were a rude bunch...they had dirty minds, they still do, but I used to laugh because I thought they were hysterical. "I kind of became one of the guys, which I think I still am to this day, but I was always treated with great respect."

Fleetwood Mac's 1975 self-titled album featured hits written by McVie Over My Head and Say You Love Me. In 1977, Rumours became one of the bestselling albums of all time and included hits such as Second Hand News and You Make Loving Fun.

Christine McVie's band mates described her as truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. "She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life."

Fleetwood Mac, which comprised Mick Fleetwood, Christine and John McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Steve Nicks, said McVie had left the earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that songbird reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us. "Part of my heart has flown away today."

Tributes Pour In

Steve Nicks took to Instagram to share her loss. "A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975 had passed away," she said. "I didn't even know she was ill...until late Saturday night. I wanted to be in London, I wanted to get to London but we were told to wait."

Country singer Sheryl Crow paid her respects, writing: "I am so sad to hear of Christine McVie going onto heaven. The world feels weird without her here. What a legend and an icon, and an amazing human being. RIP."

Marc Maron, the comedian and host of the famous WTF podcast also paid tribute to the legendry singer. He described Christine McVie as the greatest rock voices ever. "Both as a singer and songwriter. RIP."