Who Was Caleb Harris? 5-Yr-Old Michigan Boy, Mother and Her Boyfriend Shot Dead by 2 Teens in Execution Style

Two teenage boys were arrested in connection to a triple murder that allegedly included a 5-year-old Michigan boy in their Detroit home along with the boy's mother and boyfriend. The boy, identified by family as Caleb Harris, was shot twice in his face, his grandmother, Shalesa Floyd, told Click on Detroit.

The bodies of Harris, his mother, Lashon Marshall, 28, and her boyfriend, Aaron Benson, 32, were discovered on Sunday evening in a home on Evergreen Road, according to Detroit police. The two boys, 16 and 17, were traced on Monday and taken into custody, police said at a news conference Tuesday.

Chilling Murders

The bodies of the three were discovered on Sunday by a relative who stopped by their home after not hearing from the family in weeks, police said.

According to police, the 5-year-old boy was shot twice in the face. Police didn't say how the Marshall and Benson might have been killed but gunshot wounds were found on their bodies as well.

"To do this â€” it's like a monster would do this," the grandmother told the outlet.

The shooting happened near Fenkell Avenue in the 15300 block of Evergreen Road. Police Chief James White stated Tuesday that they were able to identify the perpetrators thanks to community tips.

Detroit Police arrived on the scene and found Harris' body on the floor of his bedroom in the home. Police said he had been shot execution-style.

Police obtained search warrants, and the two suspects were apprehended without incident in the same neighborhood and taken to a youth home.

"We have high confidence the individuals are responsible for this heinous act," White said, adding that police were aware of a possible motive.

"This case, like so many others, has tugged at the heart and spirit of this department," he told Fox 2 on Tuesday.

Community Shocked

The harrowing triple murder has left the neighbors and the victims' family member shocked. However, police haven't yet released the names of the two 16 and 17-year-old suspects, as the investigation is still on.

Police is also yet to reveal a motive behind the murders but said that they probably know it.

Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis said Caleb was close to celebrating his 6th birthday. He said his death was "unimaginable."

"I imagine the family was probably prepping for a birthday celebration and tragically their plans have changed," he said.

Caleb would have turned six on Sunday (February 27), and his grandma said he should have been looking forward to his birthday celebration.

"He could have grown up to be anything he wanted," said Floyd. His family are calling for answers about how such a young, defenseless child could have been targeted.

Caleb's grandmother told Fox 2 that the boy's father lives out of state and says he is devastated.

The suspects are said to be known to the victims, according to police. Investigators also believe that the three were murdered before Sunday. The prosecutor's office has been contacted, and a warrant request has been submitted in the hopes of charges being filed soon.