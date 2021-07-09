A popular TikTok star, who gained tens of thousands of followers for posting her action-packed farming lifestyle on social media, has taken her own life at the age of 19 after posting a haunting final video. Caitlyn Loane died by suicide in northern Tasmania, where she was a fourth-generation farmer.

Loane's death has shocked not only her family but also her army of TikTok fans who have been expressing their grief and paying tribute to the young star. It is still not known what made her take this drastic step, although it is believed that she was suffering from depression.

Tragic Death

Loane, who had gained more than 51,000 followers on TikTok by posting videos that wracked up over 170,000 views, tragically died by suicide this week. "Words can't describe our loss," Loane's Australia-based family said in a statement about their daughter's death by suicide, according to the Daily Mail.

"She was a lovely, crazy young woman who was an invaluable member of our family," her father Phillip Loane told the Mercury.

A trailblazer for women in agriculture, Loane posted a final video for her fans just days before she died. The haunting final video, which has now been viewed by over 170,000 people, depicts a photo montage of the pioneering farmer's life set to a song asking, "How far would you drive for the girl of your dreams?" In the caption, she wrote, "How about to Tasmania?"

Loane had worked as a livestock manager at her parent's 1,400-acre (2.3-square-mile) cattle farm in Tasmania, which she planned to run when she was older, according to News.com. That said, it isn't known how she died and if police is investigating the case.

Loane's mother, Richele, said that she had become an inspiration to young female agriculture workers around the world and will be remembered for her "nurturing and caring nature."

Fans Shocked

News of Loane's death comes as a major shock to her fans across the globe. The young cowgirl documented her day-to-day routine — which ranged from treating sick heifers to showcasing her latest country couture — to her more than 51,000 followers on TikTok.

It is believed that she was happy with her lifestyle till sometime back but something strange may happened that made her commit suicide. Only last month, Loane opened up about her agrarian career path to TasWeekend magazine during Agfest Tasmania, where the young woman was overseeing cattle judges, the Daily Mail reported.

"In 2018, I realized that school wasn't giving me the skills and experience I needed, so I applied to the Sunday Creek Cattle Station, in the Northern Territory, so I could gain experience and learn more," Loane said at the time. "Up there the properties are huge, and they muster with helicopters and on horseback."

"It was character building, and I had to adopt a great work ethic which I apply to my own enterprise here at home," she added. Besides being a great lover of farming and filmmaking, Loane was also a keen AFL player and represented the Devonport Football Club.

The comment section of her final video has now been flooded with messages of condolence paying tribute to the "beautiful cowgirl."

"Rest in peace gorgeous. You are an inspiration to many," one woman wrote.

Others said: "We are gonna miss you" and "TikTok won't be the same."