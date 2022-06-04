Who is Vsevolod Kozhemyak? Top Ukraine Businessman Forms Billionaire Battalion; Gives AK-47 and Drones to Volunteers

A top businessman of Ukraine's largest grain production company has formed a billionaire battalion to fight against the Russian troops in Ukraine's east. Vsevolod Kozhemyako has bought his own weapons and provided training to farmers and factory workers to be battle-ready to fight.

The head of Agrotrade Group is a native of Kharkiv and has previously helped in the rescue services at the beginning of the war.

Kozhemyako is Commander of a Military Charter

He is now the commander of a military charter, an infantry battalion composed mostly of civilian volunteers who have been trained and given access to weapons reported Daily Mail.

The 52-year-old businessman has provided each volunteer with basic military training and given them an AK-47, a helmet, and body armor. Some of them have also been given access to heavy weapons, drones, and vehicles.

Kozhemyako Run Agrotrade Group

Kozhemyako's Agrotrade Group is the country's top crop-producing enterprise. Currently, the company's grain stock is stuck in Ukraine as it's not being exported due to the war.

Reports have suggested that the father of four is Ukraine's one of the wealthiest men, who had been a luxurious life before the beginning of the war.

Billionaire Battalion Receives Orders From Ukraine Forces

His volunteer unit billionaire battalion receives orders from Ukraine's Armed Forces but it's operated by Kozhemyako, who has piled his vast resources into the war effort.

Kozhemyako wealth is listed at around $100 million and his company's collective manage around 70,500 hectares of land throughout Ukraine, according to Forbes.

"I just came from Ruska Lozova, north of Kharkiv. "There was heavy shelling there. We were sitting without the possibility to leave the village. It's [the Khartia battalion] actually who are pushing the enemy farther and farther from the city. It's them who made these changes," he told NPR.

He revealed that the previous night Russia launched four rockets and pointed out that Moscow could launch more missiles at Kharkiv.