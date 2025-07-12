Who Is Vivian Alexandra Spohr? Lufthansa CEO's Wife Fatally Runs Down Nanny While Vacationing in Sardinia Before Flying Back to Germany

The wife of the billionaire CEO of Lufthansa Airlines fatally ran down a babysitter with her car while vacationing in Sardinia. However, she then returned to Germany even as she remained under investigation for vehicular homicide, according to multiple reports.

Vivian Alexandra Spohr, 51, the wife of Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr, was reportedly driving a BMW X5 on Tuesday afternoon when she hit 24-year-old Gaia Costa at a pedestrian crossing in the luxurious Italian resort of Porto Cervo, according to Corriere News. Witnesses say Spohr kept driving after hitting Costa until bystanders flagged her down — and she was also so shocked by the incident that she fainted, Italian News reported.

Killed and Fled

When paramedics reached the scene, Costa was still alive. They tried to revive Costa for 20 minutes, but the young babysitter succumbed to critical head injuries, according to reports. Although Spohr was officially named as a suspect in an involuntary manslaughter investigation, the mother of two had already flown back to her home in Berlin, Germany, the reports said.

Her lawyer said that although she was not legally obligated to stay on the Italian island, she has vowed to fully cooperate with the investigation.

"Vivian Spohr, who was involved in the tragic death, expresses her dismay and deep regret over this very serious accident," the attorney, Angelo Merlini, told La Repubblica.

"She has placed herself at the complete disposal of the judicial authorities for the necessary investigations and, although aware that such a great personal loss cannot be remedied, will take steps to mitigate the consequences."

The CEO's wife tested negative for both alcohol and drugs, according to reports. Investigators are now reviewing security camera footage and examining Spohr's phone activity to determine whether she may have been distracted during the incident.

Questions Raised About Exit

Spohr's exit from Sardinia has sparked controversy, with one social media user claiming it "feels like an escape" — an accusation that both she and her legal team have denied, according to local news outlet Corriere.

CCTV footage reportedly shows Costa walking across the street when she saw an SUV coming toward her.

She tried to signal the vehicle to stop by raising her hand, but was hit, causing her to fall and hit her head.

Paramedics arrived swiftly and worked for over 20 minutes in a bid to save her.

As reported by L'Unione Sarda, Spohr—who was driving with her daughter at the time—initially didn't realize what had happened and was eventually stopped by a bystander.

The SUV has been seized and will be subjected to technical analysis, while an autopsy on Gaia's body was carried out on Wednesday.

Mayor Gianni Addis said: "Gaia was a young woman who was deeply involved in the city's social and cultural life.

"She was passionate about our traditions and never missed the parades of the local folk group."