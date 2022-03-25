Who is Virginia 'Ginni' Thomas? Wife of Justice Clarence Thomas Who 'Tried to Overturn 2020 Election'

Virginia Thomas, a conservative activist married to the Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, had made persistent efforts to overturn 2002 Presidential elections, it has emerged.

Virginia 'Ginni' Thomas and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows exchanged text messages during the period when the US President Donald Trump along with his allies were announcing to go to the Supreme Court to challenge the election results, the Daily Mail reported.

The media reports clearly indicate that 29 messages exchanged between Virginia Thomas and Mark Meadows date from November 2020 to mid-January 2021.

Desperate Attempt To Keep Trump In Office

One of the message dated Nov. 10 soon after the news organizations had called the election for Joe Biden, Thomas reportedly told Meadows that he should encourage Trump not to concede.

"Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!...The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History," the message is reported to say.

It is noteworthy that Virginia Thomas, popularly referred to as Ginni, and the top aide of the then-President Donald Trump had left no stone unturned to use her access to Trump's inner circle to encourage and seek to guide the president's strategy to overturn the election results. Most important being the answer from Meadows that stated as to how receptive and grateful he was to receive her advice.

Born on February 23, 1957 Virginia "Ginni" Lamp Thomas is an American attorney and conservative activist who married U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas in 1987.

Owing to her conservative commentary and activism, she has always courted controversies irrespective of the fact that the spouses of Supreme Court justices stay away from politics.

After graduating from Creighton University School of Law, she worked at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. She went on to work for the U.S. Department of Labor and as an aide for Representative Dick Armey.

In addition to her other endeavours, Thomas supported Donald Trump during his presidency, offering the Trump administration recommendations on individuals to hire through her work with the conservative Groundswell group.

Here are some excerpts from the ongoing onslaught over the controversial text messages exchanged between Virginia Thomas and Mark Meadows.

"Oh nothing. Just the Radical Right Wing Insurrectionist wife of a Supreme Court justice, in constant contact with Crazy Trump's Chief of Staff about overthrowing democracy. Arrest Trump. Arrest Gianni Thomas. Go to the hospital and arrest Clarence Thomas," wrote a twitter user.

A tweet read, "After talking with her "best friend," which is how the Thomases refer to one another, Justice Thomas's wife militates relentlessly for the president's chief of staff to overturn a presidential election. Time for a SCOTUS Ethics Code yet?"

Another twitter user stated, "These text messages between Ginni Thomas, the wife of Clarence Thomas, and Mark Meadows are truly revealed. They reveal that Ginni Thomas is into some heavy-duty QAnon stuff!"

"The spouse of a sitting Supreme Court Justice is a seditionist. Mildly put: this isn't great. Less mildly put: this shit is bonkers," expressed another user.