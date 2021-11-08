Who is Vinetria? Kanye West Dating Model Vinetria Amid Ongoing Split with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has a new girlfriend Vinetria and the two have been dating for a while now. According to a Page Six report, West has been romancing the 22-year-old model "for a while now" and were finally spotted in public this week. Their romance went public this week after the two attended West's Donda Academy's debut basketball game in Minneapolis, where they were photographed courtside.

This comes less than a month after West in an interview last month said that he still wants to be with estranged wife Kim Kardashian. According to a source quoted by Page Six, "Ye' has been 'hooking up" with the model but no timeline was given of when their relationship officially started.

Newfound Love

It is not known when the romance exactly began but the outlet reported that Vinetria was in Miami with West when he recorded his now-viral "Drink Champs" interview also. In the interview, West said that Kim Kardashian "is still my wife" and maintained that he had not seen any divorce papers.

But now a new picture emerges. West and Vinetria were photographed for the first time on Saturday during Donda Academy's debut basketball game in Minneapolis. Interestingly, West is double the age of Vinetria. While she is 22, he is 44. The rumored duo was seen sitting very close together to each other on Saturday evening.

It's likely Vinetria will also attend his next Sunday Service. The model reportedly attended one of his Sunday Services last week as she shared footage to her Instagram.

Kanye and His Ways

This marks West's second public romance since Kardashian filed for divorce from him in February after seven years of marriage and four children together: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. West was linked to supermodel Irina Shayk in March, just one month after Kardashian filed for divorce. The relationship, however, ended in August. And now he is spotted with Vinetria.

Kardashin, meanwhile, has been romancing SNL funnyman Pete Davidson, 27, lately and was even said to have spent two evenings with him last week during a trip to New York City.

That said, the focus once again shifts to West and Vinetria now. Vinetria is a popular model signed with Public Image Management. The agency's website says that she is five foot nine and has green eyes. The 22-year-old is active on Instagram and has around 400,000 followers.

Vinetria's Instagram profile mostly has pictures from photoshoots that feature her in the best outfits. Although her posts are less in number, she has many story highlights, including a clip of young children in white outfits performing at a Sunday Service.