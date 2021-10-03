Who is University Michigan Would-be Shooter? Online Post Threatens Female Massacre on October 4

Police have identified the person who made a social media threat as an out-of-state resident and say the person was interviewed by FBI agents. He allegedly made an online threat and posted on a Russian-operated confessions website indicating an intent to carry out an active shooter incident targeting females on the University of Michigan campus on October 4.

In a statement issued Saturday, the university's Division of Public Safety and Security (DPSS) alerted students after a social media post threatened that a gunman would target women on October 4.

Disturbing Post

"On October 4th, I'm going to The University Of Michigan and blow away every single woman I see with an AR-15. Because the #MeToo movement proved that Elliot Rodgers was right and those f*cking animals deserve to die. I watch Plymouth happen and I had a smile on my face. It was the first time I smiled in years. There is a violent pro-male revolution coming and you people better get ready for it," read the threat posted to the site.

The threat referenced the August shooting in Plymouth, Devon, United Kingdom that left six dead. Elliot Rodger, the 22-year-old gunman, killed six people because he didn't think women liked him.

Security Measures Were Ramped up at the University

The University of Michigan had beefed up security on campus in response to the threat. The message was posted to a "Russian-operated confessions website," DPSS stated.

The UM Police Department collaborated with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to investigate the post, MLive.com reported.

"Out of an abundance of caution and to assist those with concerns, DPSS will be providing additional staffing and taking other risk mitigation steps," the statement reads.

"We value our partnership with our community and appreciate those who stepped forward to report this information."

FBI Identifies the Suspect

According to the University, the FBI has identified an out-of-state residence, from which the threat was posted and agents interviewed a resident of the home, who they believe to be responsible for the message.

The University said there is no evidence to indicate a threat to the community.

Authorities said there was no year specified in the threat, which was taken down earlier Saturday, reported WDIV-TV.