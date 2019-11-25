Tyler Cameron, who is a former Bachelorette alum, was seen getting close to a mystery woman. The blonde and Cameron were seen together at Hyde nightclub in West Hollywood, after his split from the supermodel Gigi Hadid.

In a video that was released by TMZ the couple were seen getting cozy while Cameron was seen wrapping his arms around her. The mystery lady was seen sporting a jeans and cropped t-shirt.

The mystery woman is speculated to be...

As per an article in Us Weekly, the outfit that the mystery woman was wearing was very similar to the one owned by Anastasia Karanikolaou. Anastasia is the best friend of the youngest billionaire, Kylie Jenner.

The outfit was worn by Karanikolaou when she was spotted at the Clippers game in Los Angeles, California on Friday. Both Kylie and her best friend were seen enjoying the game at the Staples Center. They were witnessing the game from a private box.

Cameron spotted close to Karanikolaou

The Bachelorette alum Cameron and Dylan Barbour were also seen enjoying the game. They were both seated near the courtside. As per TMZ, at midnight the blonde and Cameron arrived at Hyde and were seated at a table.

A short-lived romance

The pair seemed inseparable and left a little before 1.40 AM. Cameron was previously linked to Gigi Hadid, but the pair split last month. The duo reportedly had a short-lived romance that began sometime in August this year.

Previous links

Last month, Cameron was also linked to the Bachelor Nation's Kristina Schulman after they were spotted dining together. However, Schulman, 27, denied these reports and said that it "was not a thing."

"I've had people reach out to me and ask me about what's going on there but whenever you take a certain picture and you focus on one little thing — whether it's two people or 10 people sitting at a table — it can get blown out of proportion," she told Us Weekly.