Who is Tatiana Perebeinis? Ukrainian Mom Shot Dead by Russian Forces With her Two Kids while Fleeing Irpin

A Ukrainian mother was killed alongside her two children in a Kyiv suburb on Sunday in Russian firing. An IT worker, Tatiana Perebeinis, was shot down along with her two kids while fleeing the war-torn region. She couldn't flee sooner as she was taking care of her ailing mother.

Tatiana, 49, and her kids, Alise, 9, and Nikita, 18, were gunned down by the Russian forces while fleeing Irpin. The image of the family lying dead on the side of the road along with their backpacks went viral on the internet as Ukrainian President Zelensky vowed to hunt down 'every b***ard' who killed them.

A Ukrainian journalist, Andriy Dubcha, first published the footage of the Russian shelling that killed the family. Dubcha noted that Tatiana hailed from Donetsk and fled to Irpin in 2014 when war broke out in the Eastern region. A man was also found dead with the family, who was later identified as Anatoly, a 28-year-old from Lugansk by Dubcha. His relationship, however, with the family was not known.

'Forgive Me, I didn't Cover You'

Tatiana's husband and the father of her two kids was in Donetsk when the family died. He is now trying to reach Kyiv to bury his family. The husband, Sergey Perebeinis, posted pictures of his family on Facebook and expressed regrets that he couldn't save his family.

"He took them all. Tanya couldn't make it. What is this all me for? What's next? I'm on my way...I must see you one last time. Forgive me, I didn't cover you," he wrote.

Sergey also posted about the family's two lost dogs, one of whom was later found in a local clinic with an amputated leg. Mikita Mikado, an investor in the company where Tatiana worked noted that unfortunately, Tatiana could not leave Irpin earlier as she was caring for her sick mother.

The company, SE Ranking, where Tatiana worked paid tribute to the family in a Facebook post. "Her family became the victim of the unprovoked fire on civilians, which under any law is a crime against humanity. The Russian army is criminal, and they should be stopped," the post read.