Who Stole Goo Hara's Personal Safe? Did Police Close Case Without Finding Culprit?

The case of Late Kpop idol Goo Hara's personal safe theft has come to a closure. The Seoul Gangnam district police made an announcement in this regard on April 28 and said that the investigation had ended. But reports claim that no culprit has been found, yet.

The incident occurred in January 2020. Accordingly, unidentified men broke into late Kpop idol's house situated in Gangnam, Seoul. Hara's brother Goo Ho In filed a case in this regard and the investigation began in March 2020. But the latest news is that the case was quietly closed in December 2020 without even finding the culprit.

Goo Ho In Reported the Incident

Explaining the conditions, police said that they did not find any additional CCTV footage of the incident. Cops said that the report was made after two months of the incident and thus they could not get the CCTV footage near Hara's apartment. "It was impossible to find the culprit just with video footage from the victim's side," the police said.

"There needs to be additional evidence or clue to launch another investigation. So far, we couldn't find anything noteworthy," police said referring to demand for an additional probe. The theft was first reported by Dispatch news outlet. Report had claimed that there were two trespassers.

One of Hara's acquaintances spoke to the Dispatch and had said that she along with Hara's brother Goo In Ho had checked the CCTV clip of the house and saw that the lens was covered with leaves, so the footage of trespassers was not clear. The acquaintance also spoke about the password of the house and said that she and Goo In Ho had changed the password of the door lock after the death of Hara.

"Goo Ho In and I are the only ones who know the password. The person [trespasser] appeared to press the keys for the old password," the acquaintance had told Dispatch. However video of the CCTV footage outside Hara's apartment was released.

No Clue From CCTV Footage

The video showed the trespasser scaling the wall outside the house. Then the culprits were seen creeping across the lawn outside the house while attempting to open the door. When they failed to do so, headed back toward the direction of the wall after peering inside the house.

Kpop idol Goo Hara was found dead at her home in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam on Nov. 24, 2019. Police had also found a suicide note and concluded that there was no foul play. Her housekeeper had found the body at 6 PM on the same day. The funeral was held privately at Gangnam Severance Hospital in the presence of family members and friends. Hara's body was cremated and her remains were enshrined at the Skycastle Memorial Park [ko] in Bundang, Gyeonggi-do on Nov. 27, 2019.