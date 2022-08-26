Who is Stevan Hoffenberg? Close Associate of Jeffery Epstein Dies; Decomposed Body Found at Connecticut Apartment

Stevan Hoffenberg, a close friend of sex offender Jeffery Epstein was found dead in his Connecticut apartment on Tuesday. The cops found his decomposing body while on a welfare check at his residence.

The investigation is on to publicly confirm his death and ascertain the cause.

Hoffenberg, 77, happens to be one of the many associates of Epstein who were found dead under mysterious circumstances in last few years. Mark Middleton, Ashley Haynes, Jean-Luc-Brunel are a few names who were connected to Bill Clinton through Epstein and mysteriously lost their lives.

Epstein himself was found hanging in August 2019 and his death which was declared to be a "suicide" has been considered to be a murder by a large number of people.

Did Stevan Hoffenberg Have Access to Dark Secrets of Bill Clinton?

The social media is full of speculation once again as a large faction of Clinton's detractors are terming Hoffenberg's death as a link to the dark secrets of the former president.

Hoffenberg was born in a Jewish family in Brooklyn, New York. He was the founder, CEO, president and chairman of Towers Financial Corporation, a debt collection company. The agency that was believed to be helping people by buying debts that they owed to hospitals, banks, and phone companies turned out to be a hoax.

According to a report published in Newsweek Hoffenberg previously said he met Epstein in the late-1980s. Hoffenberg later pleaded guilty to defrauding investors of nearly $500 million, which occurred during his operation of Towers. The report also stated that Hoffenberg filed false statements exaggerating the company's assets, served 18 years in prison and was released in 2013. He allegedly told officials of Epstein's chief involvement in the scheme, but Epstein escaped prosecution.

A Twitter user wrote, "Cause of Steven Hoffenberg's death is unknown. What is totally certain though, is that it was definitely NOT the vaccine and definitely NOT Hillary. Health experts and fact checkers all agree that most likely he died because of CLIMATE CHANGE or HEALTH INEQUITY."

"It appears Steven Hoffenberg lied about the year of his birth. His wiki page shows 1945 but his birthday is March 30, 1940. He was 82 years old at the time of his death, not 77," shared another Twitter user.

A tweet read, "What are your thoughts on Steven Hoffenberg's Death?? I hope your able to find someone to talk about the Epstein case who has just as much knowledge as Steven did. It really sucks that he is gone."