A doctor from Houston recently started trending on the internet after she praised hydroxychloroquine and stated that masks are not required for preventing the transmission of the coronavirus or COVID-19.

The video of Stella Immanuel became a trending topic on social media but it got removed from both Facebook and Twitter. The clip was retweeted by the US President and Donald Trump Jr claimed that it is a 'must-watch'.

Dr Stella and Her Bizzare Claims

The doctor has made many bizarre medical claims including the ones about alien DNA and also the effects of having dream sex with witches and demons on the human body. She has a history of making outlandish claims on medical topics and also other issues, as reported by the Daily Beast.

Dr. Stella Immanuel is a part of America's Frontlines Doctors, a group that got formed in the US for supporting hydroxychloroquine as a cure for the deadly disease. The doctor had often claimed that cysts and endometriosis are caused due to people having sex with demons and witches in their dreams.

According to her, alien DNA is used in medical treatments and scientists are making a vaccine to prevent people from being religious. The doctor gave the speech, which went viral at the 'White Coat Summit', a gathering organized by the right-wing group named Tea Party Patriots.

Hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19

In her speech, she claimed to have successfully treated hundreds of patients with hydroxychloroquine."Nobody needs to get sick. This virus has a cure," she claimed. She also stated that masks are not required as there is a cure.

'Hydroxychloroquine' started trending on Twitter after her speech, which Trump has been endorsing for quite some time as a cure for the disease. After her video was taken down by the social media platforms citing rules against COVID-19 disinformation.

The deadly novel virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times as scientists continue to slog to find a cure for the deadly disease. The US is the worst affected country as it has registered over 4.2 million coronavirus cases and more than 148,000 deaths, as per the latest update.