A one-time contestant on America's Got Talent, Skilyr Hicks, was found dead on Monday, according to TMZ. The young singer-songwriter was just 23.

Hicks was found dead at a friend's apartment in Liberty, South Carolina. The circumstances or the cause of death is still unknown.

She was suffering from mental illness, including depression, and was also a victim of substance abuse, according to her mother, Jodi, who said she had no idea about the homeowner of the house where her daughter's body was discovered.

The young artist had a troubled past as well, with incidents of alcohol abuse and abusive behavior.

In 2018, Hicks, then 20, had landed in trouble for underage drinking. She was arrested for underage consumption, intoxication and charged with a misdemeanor.

Her sister, Breelyn, had once reportedly described her way of drinking as 'self-medicating'. "Basically she kind of uses it so she doesn't have to feel," she had said.

The artist had also reportedly assaulted three of her family members, including her grandmother, in April 2017, after coming home intoxicated. She had injured her sister and blew a 0.126 when police arrived and administered a breathalyzer test.

The singer-songwriter had served some time in Georgia jail after being charged with domestic violence.

Skilyr was adored by her family, including her four siblings. She had mesmerized judges during the auditions of America's Got Talent season 8 when she was only 14. She had played and sang an original song.

She had lost her father at a young age and had taught herself to write, sing and play all by herself. Her story had struck a chord with the audience leading to a fan following. She was, however, eliminated before the live shows.

The young artist used to use music to help people in need, her mother said. "She will live through her music", Jodi added.