Who is Siru Murugesan? Twitter's Senior Engineer Does Not Exist? Speculations About Whistleblower's Identity

Siru Murugesan, a senior engineer at Twitter, was caught admitting that the microblogging platform does not believe in free speech and has a strong left-wing bias. The revelations were made in a video clip released by American far-right activist group Project Veritas.

The video comprises multiple clips of Murugesan recorded secretly during various meetings held over a period of time with a female journalist of Project Veritas.

Twitter Employees Hate the Idea of MuskTake Over

Revealing that his colleagues at Twitter were not happy with Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter, Murugesan said that the company culture is extremely far left where workers are "commie as f**k'.

On being asked about his colleagues' reaction to Elon Musk's $44billion takeover, the senior engineer said that 'they 'hate, hate, hate' it. "They hate it. Oh my God. I'm at least like okay with it. But some of my colleagues are like super left, left, left, left, left. They're like, 'this would be my last day if this happens'."

Admitting that he too became left-oriented after joining Twitter, Murugesan said that office politics tend to change a person's viewpoint. "I started working at Twitter and became left. I think it's just like the environment, like you're there and you become like this commie.' Murugesan said adding that the right-wingers were openly censored by the social media giant.

"Ideologically, it does not make sense like, because we're actually censoring the right, and not the left. So, everyone on the right wing will be like, 'bro, it's okay to stay, just gotta tolerate it.' 'The left will be like, no, I'm not gonna tolerate it. I need it censored or else I'm not gonna be on the platform. So, it does that on the right. It's true. There is bias. It is what it is today,' Murugesan told the reporter.

Speculations About Murugesan's Identity

Soon after Murugesan's recording was released, social media was rife with speculations about his identity. While many believed what he said, there were several others who questioned his identity as a Twitter employee.

"Strange how Project Veritas goes undercover for this #TwitterExposed nonsense, thinking they have a "gotcha" from Siru Murugesan, yet this guy literally only exists in right wing articles. No LinkedIn. No Twitter. Nothing. Conservatives making up fake shit to get angry over nada," tweeted a user.

"Win for fakes video. There is no Siru Murugesan at Twitter," opined a user. "Its literally insane how fast shit like #TwitterExposed has been taken up by right-wing rags. While the science of the platform proves the algorithm boosts right-leaning messaging more. Can anyone verify this "Siru Murugesan" guy actually being a senior engineer for Twitter?" wrote another.

"How is there not a single internet entry of this Siru Murugesan who is supposed to be a Twitter employee. he has ZERO online presence apart from these articles," read a tweet.