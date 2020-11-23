President Donald Trump's campaign team has said that Sidney Powell is no more in the President's legal team. "Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own," Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis said in the statement. The statement said that she is not only in Trump's legal team anymore and will not represent the President as a lawyer in his personal capacity.

The Trump campaign did not offer any explanation for cutting ties with Powell. The decision came just a day after a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit demanding to stop officials from certifying Biden's victory in Pennsylvania. Powell was one of the strong supporters of Trump, who had claimed that electronic voting systems had switched millions of ballots to Biden.

Powell's Voter Fraud Claims

Speaking to conservative Newsmax TV, Powell had said that there was voter fraud case of biblical proportions in Georgia. She had also said that Republican Governor Brian Kemp had conspired against Trump. Reports claim that Powell's attack on Kemp had unsettled Trump's allies.

Former Governor Chris Christie of New Jersey termed Powell's claims as outrageous. "Sidney Powell accusing Governor Brian Kemp of a crime on television yet being unwilling to go on TV and defend and lay out the evidence that she supposedly has, this is outrageous conduct," said Christie.

Powell also represents Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn in the case related to Russia deals. Reacting to the latest news, Flynn said that Powell was suspended from Twitter for 12 hours. He also said that Powell agrees with Giuliani's statement and agrees with it. He also said that Powell still stands by her words and will prove election fraud.

Powell to Continue to Expose Fraud

Powell had made voter fraud claims in front of the media and also had said that she will provide proof for the same. But she failed to do so and refused to produce any evidence when reporters demanded it. However, Powell has said that she will continue to fight to prove the claims she had made on voter fraud.

"I agree with the statement today. I will represent #WeThePeople and seek the Truth. I intend to expose all the fraud and let the chips fall where they may. We will not allow the foundations of this great Republic to be destroyed by abject fraud or our votes for President Trump and other Republicans to be stolen by foreign interests or anyone else," said Powell.

It can be noted that Trump had recently described Powell as a centerpiece of his legal team. He had said that Powell, along with Giuliani and others, would form an elite strike force team.