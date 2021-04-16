Who is the Shooter Behind Indianapolis FedEx Shooting? Suspect Commits Suicide After Killing 8

The unidentified shooter who fired multiple shots in the FedEx facility located in the 8900 block of Mirabel Road in Indianapolis, committed suicide according to the police. At least eight people were killed in the shooting, which started around 11 p.m on Thursday night.

A FedEx representative had told Indianapolis Star last month that the Indianapolis based facility employs more than 4,500 team members and is the second-largest hub in the company's global network.

Eight People Dead From Gunshot Wound

Following the shootout, the Indiana State Police closed I-70 in both directions between I-465 and Ronald Reagan Pkwy due to the police deployment. William Young, the public information officer for the Indianapolis Metro Police Department, said police are calling the incident a "mass casualty," according to WRTV.

According to Kiro 7, police spokeswoman Officer Genae Cook said that the shooting was reported at the FedEx facility shortly after 11 p.m. and officers arrived to an active shooter incident.

Stating that the gunman killed himself on the spot, a search of the facility found several people dead with injuries received from gunshot wounds. Adding that the motive behind the mass shooting was unclear, Cook said it was too early to tell if the shooter was an employee of the facility.

"This is very heartbreaking," Cook said adding that at least four people were hospitalized, including one person with critical injuries.

FedEx Employee Recounts Horror

Speaking to WISH Jeremiah Miller, a FedEx employee at the facility, said that he was preparing for his second shift when he along with another coworker heard the gunfire shots. "This made me stand up and actually look out the entrance door, and I saw a man with a submachine gun of some sort, an automatic rifle, and he was firing in the open," Miller told the outlet.

"I immediately ducked down and got scared and my friend's mother, she came in and told us to get inside the car," he added.

In a statement, FedEx said that they were aware of the tragic shooting at their FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport. "Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected. We are working to gather more information and are cooperating with investigating authorities," the company said.

U.S. Rep. André Carson tweeted, "I am heartbroken by the mass shooting at the FedEx facility here in Indianapolis and praying for all affected by this tragedy. I am communicating with local authorities to get all details of the attack and my office stands ready to help everyone affected any way we can."