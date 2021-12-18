Who is Shauna Rae? Woman, 22, Stuck in the Body of an 8-Year-Old Girl Narrates Dating Ordeal

A 22-year-old woman, who is struggling with a rare disease spoke out about her bizarre dating experiences. The woman is stuck in the body of an 8-year-old girl for life. Shauna Rae, 22, suffered from a rare form of brain cancer when she was 6-months-old and had to undergo chemotherapy, which, in turn, dwarfed her growth.

Shauna Rae is 3'10'' at 22 years of age. In her TLC documentary, I am Shauna Rae, she talked about the struggles she has to face in everyday life, especially when it comes to dating. In the trailer of the documentary, Shauna introduced herself stating that she is a 22-year-old woman stuck in the body of an eight-year-old.

The show is set to premiere on January 11, 2021. It consists of an account of everyday struggles that Shauna faces while trying to live her life as a normal 22-year-old. The documentary also features Shauna's mother, Patricia 'Patty' Schrankel who recalled the time when her daughter had brain cancer as a baby, that ended up stunting Shauna's growth. "I feel, I guess almost guilty, that she will have to go through this for the rest of her life, so all I can do is protect her," she said.

'The doctor told me I was done growing at 3 feet and 10 inches'

The documentary shows Shauna being denied entry into a bar with the bartender saying, "we don't allow kids", being asked her age when she tries to get inked, and being asked how old she is when she tries to join a gym. Explaining what exactly went down after her chemotherapy, Shauna noted that it rendered her pituitary gland was rendered almost dormant. "The doctor told me I was done growing. My bones were fused, and my height is 3 feet and 10 inches," she said.

Shauna Rae's dating life

Shauna also talks about her dating life in the documentary revealing that she is currently single as her condition is affecting her dating life also. "I attract creeps, a**holes, and idiots. It is scary to put myself out there, but you have to put some risk in to get happiness," she said.

Shauna further noted that she wants to be recognized as an adult and wants to live more independently. Her mother, Patty also added that she might not be ready to let her daughter go and live on her own, but she needs to do so.