Who is Shanti de Corte? Brussels ISIS Bombing Victim Dies By Euthanasia After Suffering Severe PTSD

A woman who survived the ISIS bombing was euthanized in May. Shanti De Corte, 23, survived the 2016 terror attack in Brussels airport. Following the incident, she suffered extreme depression and PTSD. Earlier this year, she chose to be euthanized.

De Corte was at the departures lounge of the Brussels airport at the time of the blast six years back. She was going on a trip to Italy with her classmates when ISIS terrorists triggered a bomb that killed dozens and injured hundreds.

De Corte Survived ISIS Bombing

De Corte, who was 17 at that time, somehow escaped the explosion. Despite leaving the scene physically unharmed, the psychological effects of the attack sent her spiraling into a deep depression and left her suffering from intense panic attacks from which she never managed to recover, according to Metro.

Following The Blast, De Corte Suffered Extreme Depression And PTSD

The Antwerp resident attended a local psychiatric hospital, where she was given a variety of antidepressant medications. But these could not help her to overcome severe depression.

De Corte attempted to commit suicide in 2018 and 2020 but she was not being able to recover.

On May 7, she was euthanized, a procedure that is legal in Belgium. two psychiatrists had approved her request.

De Corte's mother Marielle has underlined that her daughter never felt safe after the ISIS attack.

"In the summer of 2016 we went on a trip to France, but Shanti didn't come out of the hotel. She didn't want to go anywhere where other people were, out of fear. She also had frequent panic attacks and she never got rid of it," she told VRT.

De Corte used to share her health condition on social media platforms. In one of the posts, she mentioned that she feels like a ghost, who doesn't feel anything more.

"I get a few medications for breakfast. And up to 11 antidepressants a day. I couldn't live without it. With all the medications I take, I feel like a ghost that can't feel anything anymore. Maybe there were other solutions than medications," she said, according to Metro.