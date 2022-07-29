Who is Seth Andrew? Former Barack Obama Advisor Jailed for Stealing $218,000 from a Charter School Network

Seth Andrew, former education advisor in the Barack Obama administration, was sentenced to 366 days in prison for stealing $218,000 from a charter school scheme.

Andrew, the husband of CBS News anchor Lana Zak, stole the amount from New York Charter School Network that he founded under the name of Democracy Prep Public Schools in 2005. Andrew, 43, was arrested in April 2021 after having been found guilty of wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements to the financial institution.

Why Has Been Lana Zak Been Spared? She Should Be Taken to Task; Social Media Chatter

The reports have evoked volatile response from the social media followers who have accused Andrew of using his connections to take the position in white house with an intent to commit the fraud. A faction of followers also stated that no action has been initiated against Zak adding that she too should be taken to task.

A report published by CNBC referred to the statement of the Prosecutors given in 2019 that said â€” more than two years after severing ties with Democracy Prep, Andrew looted money from escrow accounts belonging to individual schools in the charter school network. He then used more than half of those funds to maintain a minimum balance in a bank account, which entitled him and Zak to a more favorable interest rate for a mortgage on their Manhattan residence, valued at more than $2 million, the report stated further.

A Twitter user wrote, "PUBLIC POLICY, PRIVATE GAIN: For Robbing From Democracy Prep Charter School, Former Obama Adviser Seth Andrew Gets Year and a Day in Prison, PPP Loan Still Unexplained - Inner City Press story."

Another user shared, "Seth Andrew says dispute with Democracy Prep precipitated theft Students in Public Schools should be PAID beginning in Head start Newborn with baby mama not popa fiduciary and charter schools not. Let the parents decide @usedgov @FBI."