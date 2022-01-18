Who is Serena Stevens? Girl, 19, Goes Missing after she Traveled to 'Sleep on the Beach' in San Diego

A 19-year-old girl was reported missing Monday, January 17 evening in San Diego after she was nowhere to be found. According to the San Diego Police Department, 19-year-old Serena Stevens' family hadn't heard from her in over a week after she traveled from New York to San Diego last week.

Police are now seeking the public's help in the quest of the missing at-risk teen. Serena Stevens arrived in San Diego on January 12 and last spoke to her family on January 13. She was reported missing by her sister on Monday. According to police, Serena told her sister she was going to head to the West Coast and 'sleep on the beach.'

Missing person at-risk

According to the police, Serena posted photos and videos of the coastline and areas possibly in Ocean Beach for some days on her social media accounts after arriving in San Diego. She was in contact with her family until January 13. "Due to the lack of contact and Serena never having been reported missing before, she is being considered missing at risk at this time," a statement by the police noted.

Serena Stevens is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

An 'at-risk missing person' is someone, who might be the potential victim of a crime or foul play, or might be in need of immediate medical attention and has no pattern of running away or disappearing.

"We need help locating a Missing Person At-Risk. Serena Stevens is a 19 yrs old, white female, brown eyes, brown hair, 5'5", 140lbs. Any information related to her whereabouts please contact us at 619-531-2000," San Diego Police Department wrote on Twitter.