Lana Del Rey is not single anymore and she is now dating Sean Larkin, according to Entertainment Tonight. The news broke out on Tuesday and since then all her fans are curious to know more about her new boyfriend.

Here's everything you need to know about the singer's new boyfriend Sgt. Sean "Sticks" Larkin.

Larkin is a real cop, and according to his Twitter bio he works with Tulsa Police Department's gang unit in Oklahoma as "Full Time Tulsa POPO." According to a 2017 feature piece on Larkin from local news station 102.3 KRMG, Larkin has been associated with the gang unit for over 21 years. This unit is part of the Special Operations Division.

Apart from his duty with the police department, Larkin is also an analyst on A&E's Live PD. As an analyst, he provides insight about law enforcement. The show airs for three hours live every Friday and Saturday night. The show is filmed at A&E's studios in New York City.

Larkin also hosts A&E's Live PD Presents PD CAM and most recently joined the cast of Live Rescue.

Earlier this month, Larkin wrote on Twitter that he is writing a book along with Dan Abrams and Law Crime Network. "We are looking for incidents where officers were falsely accused of misconduct or criminal activity," he explained. "DM me please if you know of a story!"

In March, Larkin revealed to SiriusXM about the unique nickname he has, and it is "bleep-stick." Apparently, the nickname was coined after an incident where he chased an alleged criminal without a gun or any weapon and tackled him.

"It started with an 'f,' it's a bad word," he joked. "He just started calling me 'Stick,' which was short for 'F-Stick.' Once we got onto the streets, people started hearing me called 'Stick' from other officers and the way the street lingo goes, they thought my name was 'Sticks,' and it just turned into that."

Larkin is a father of two children, a boy and a girl. Last year in August, he shared an Instagram post wishing his daughter on her 20th birthday. "Looking at these 5 pics it's hard to believe how she went from that cute little baby to this beautiful, smart, amazing and sweet young woman (watch out for her driving though) so fast," he captioned it with #birthday #prouddad.

The same year in March he shared a similar post for his son: "My mini-me looked so damn good for his 9th grade formal this weekend! Not only is my 14 year old son smart (and sarcastic as hell) but he pulls off a tux as if he is the next James Bond. Love this boy! #minime #prouddad #tuxedo #rayban #formal."

Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey does not have any children, but has been in relationships. Her list of exes includes G-Eazy, James Franco, Axl Rose, Barrie-James O'Neill, and Marilyn Manson. She dated rapper G-Eazy from April 2017 to July 2017.