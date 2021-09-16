Who Is Scott Wagner? Ex-State Senator Puts Up 'Making the Taliban Great Again' Billboards Mocking Joe Biden

A former Pennsylvania state senator has put up around 15 billboards across the state of Pennsylvania with a photo of President Joe Biden in military gear alongside the message "Making the Taliban Great Again."

Former Republican state senator Scott Wagner, 65, was reportedly upset at the conduct of the withdrawal from Afghanistan and took to billboards to express his opinion. He has launched a two-month "Making the Taliban Great Again" billboard campaign. Wagner said in an email to Fox News that he has "several reasons" for sharing the message across Pennsylvania.

Billboards Depict Biden Toting an RPG Next to Slogan, 'Making the Taliban Great Again'

"The pull-out rushed through by President Biden had made us the laughing stock of the world," Wagner explained.

"The Taliban are openly stating that they ran the United States out of Afghanistan - they are now very emboldened."

Wagner added in his email that the freedoms "young people have experienced since we landed in their country will be taken away now that the Taliban is in control."

Plenty of Pennsylvanians had been wondering who was responsible for the posters which pay homage to Donald Trump's notorious catchphrase, "Make America Great Again, "according to The Daily Mail. Later, Wagner confirmed that he was behind the stunt.

Who Is Scott Wagner?

Wagner represented the 28th district in the Pennsylvania State Senate. He was the Republican nominee for Governor of Pennsylvania in the 2018 election, being defeated by incumbent Democrat Tom Wolf.

Wagner, in his business dealings and during his run for governor of Pennsylvania in 2018, met a lot a lot of veterans who had sacrificed their bodies for the cause, wounded both physically and mentally, losing limbs and their psyches in the course of their service, reported The York Daily Record.

As he watched the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, he wondered, "What do you say to (those veterans)?"

He said he wanted to do something to speak out. So he took to the highways and byways of central Pennsylvania, renting out a dozen billboards at a cost of about $15,000.

Scott defended his company's decision to air the advertisements when questioned by the Dispatch, saying, "Listen, we stay in the middle. If people want to call up and put up a billboard like this, as long as there's not any cuss words or slang for cuss words, you know, we will do it."

Social Media Reactions

Some netizens supported Wagner while others slammed him. One user twitted, "Way to go Scott! I totally agree!" Another wrote, "Exactly! The only thing Biden has "Built Back Better" is the taliban." Speaking of the billboards, one person shared, "Good I have seen them all over they are great."

One comment read, "Does he forget that his party and his supreme leader Trump, signed off on the withdrawal and also invited the Taliban to the Camp David for the weekend." Another said, "Republicans proving to the world yet again how dumb they are."