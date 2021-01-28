A Massachusetts pastor known for his staunch anti-LGBT stance claimed that God punished former President Donald Trump by making him lose the 2020 election for being pro-homosexuals. Pastor Scott Lively made the comments on "Swamp Rangers" radio program on Sunday saying that Trump's handling of the LGBT issue was "his biggest mistake."

Lively expected Trump to bring sweeping changes in LGBT laws in the country. However, that did not happen and instead, the former President spread pro-homosexual agenda giving Richard Grenell high-ranking positions in his administration, Right Wing Watch reported. Last February, Grenell was appointed acting director of national intelligence, becoming the first openly gay DNI. He also served as ambassador to Germany and a special envoy for Serbia and Kosovo peace negotiations.

"He defied God on a fundamental tenet of the Bible and never repented of it," Lively said. "[The] one thing that he did during that time that would virtually guarantee God's favor being removed was to put his own personal stamp of approval on behavior that God condemns in the harshest possible terms in the Bible, which is specifically male homosexuality."

Lively continued: "Trump fully endorsed and backed and applauded [Richard] Grenell, an outspoken advocate for the central doctrine of the progressive movement, which is queer theory.

Who is Scott Lively?

Lively has a long history of propagating anti-LGBT views and has called for the criminalization of "the public advocacy of homosexuality." He is the president of California-based Abiding Truth Ministries. He also authored The Pink Swastika, in which drew a baseless connection between homosexuality and the rise of Nazi Germany.

In 2009, he spread anti-gay propaganda in Uganda and urged lawmakers to crack down on homosexuals in the country. Comparing homosexual men to animals, Lively claimed that gays were responsible for the Holocaust and the Rwandan genocide. His comments provoked panic in the country and prompted leading newspapers to print the names and photos of Ugandan homosexuals. Pro-LGBT activists filed a lawsuit against Lively in Uganda; however, the case was dismissed due to the lack of jurisdiction American courts had in the matter.

In 2014, he ran as an independent for the governor's race and in 2018, he ran as Massachusetts GOP primary for governor. He lost both elections.