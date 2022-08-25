Who is Savannah Daisley? Noted Influencer Imprisoned for Having Sex with 14-year-old Gets Bail

Savannah Daisley, 45, a horse-breeding heiress and a noted influencer who was imprisoned for having sex with a 14-year-old boy four times in one day was granted bail. Soon after getting out of the jail, Daisley celebrated her 8-year-old son's birthday photographs on social media that invited a sharp retort from a cross section of people.

It is noteworthy that looking at the grievousness of the crime, her previous bail plea was turned down. If convicted, Daisley could face upto 12 years behind bars.

Daisley, an Australian is also a naturopath and an entrepreneur, the founder of Smart Cleanse and the website smartcleanse.com.au.

She had pleaded before the court for bail adding that she was losing millions while being in jail. Also, the influencer was allowed to be with her children as a condition of bail after she won her release.

She should be registered as a sex offender, social media chatter

Shockingly, Savannah after committing the crime allegedly intimidated the teenager over the phone asking him to keep quiet about the incident. The incident took place in May 2021.

A report published in Mirror stated that after facing charges in Waverley Local Court in Sydney, Daisley was held at Silverwood Women's Correctional Centre before being granted bail.

Social media followers have opined that she should be registered as a sex offender. They even lambasted her for her pictures and comments on her son's birthday party on social media stating that her little angel loved the birthday cake she made for him. "Is she a split personality who rapes a child and then Poses to be an affectionate mother", questioned some of the followers.

A Twitter user wrote, "Lets see if she gets the same punishment a male gets, years in jail, very interesting. Lucky buggar lol. sorry."

Another Twitter user expressed his resentment by sharing the news, "SEX CLAIMS - Heiress 'who had sex with boy 4 times in a day' breaks silence amid major update - SAVANNAH Daisley, 45, was pictured at her son's birthday party after being freed on bail."