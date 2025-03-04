Who Is Sarah Clasen? Glamorous Washington State Trooper Arrested after Fatal DUI Crash in Richland

A glamorous Washington State trooper, known for advocating safe driving and urging motorists to stay alert while behind the wheels, has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and hitting a motorcyclist and killing him.

Sarah Clasen, 35, a public information officer for the Washington State Patrol, was arrested on Saturday night after Richland police responded to an incident on State Route 240 near Horn Rapids, according to KOMO News. Authorities had received a report around 7:40 p.m. about a motorcyclist being hit near a residential area by an off-duty state trooper. However, according to KIMA TV, the Washington State Patrol team arrived at the scene before Richland police.

Irresponsible Act as a Cop

After reaching the scene, officers found 20-year-old motorcyclist Jhoser Sanchez critically injured. Emergency responders transported him to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the Tri-City Herald.

Once troopers realized Clasen was a member of their own agency, the Washington State Patrol handed the investigation over to the local police department, which subsequently arrested her and booked her into Benton County Jail.

The Richland Police Department requested that she be held on a 72-hour detainment for vehicular homicide.

WSP Chief John Batiste confirmed that Clasen was off-duty at the time of the crash and was driving her personal vehicle.

According to an affidavit obtained by the Tri-City Herald, Richland Police Officer Steve Heid stated that Clasen smelled of alcohol when he questioned her about the crash. He described how Clasen explained she was heading home after picking up pizza from Domino's and was making a left turn into a neighborhood.

She reportedly said that she saw a single light, assuming it was a car with a missing headlight rather than a motorcycle. It wasn't until she completed her turn that she felt the impact of the collision, which she claimed seemed to come out of nowhere, the affidavit states.

"Sarah told me that the motorcyclist was definitely going faster than the posted speed limit," Heid wrote, noting that the damage to Clasen's SUV did not align with her story.

Admitting Her Crime

Clasen reportedly said that she had almost completed the turn when the collision took place, though the majority of the damage was on the vehicle's front right passenger side. "She would have just begun to turn at the time of impact," Heid wrote.

"Also, the motorcycle was almost completely under the front of her vehicle as it rested on the side of the highway."

The officer mentioned in his report that he believed Clasen had a clear view of oncoming traffic and that "an attentive driver would have been able to see the motorcyclist prior to the collision."

When asked to take a sobriety test or submit to a breathalyzer, Clasen refused. After being asked again, she said that she "knows how it works."

When Heid pressed for clarification, Clasen reportedly referenced a hypothetical scenario about drinking a glass of wine.

"I responded at this time by asking her if she had a glass of wine earlier," Heid wrote. "Sarah told me that she was not going to answer that question."

The incident comes a little over a year after Clasen encouraged the public to stay more alert while driving due to a rise in collisions.